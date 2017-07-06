Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) - I...

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) - Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

6/20/2017 - Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07) 5 hr Guera 13
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 22 hr joan 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07) Wed Midnight rider 8
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) Wed Midnight rider 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Roxi27 2,147
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 16
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 06 at 11:02AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC