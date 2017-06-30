Electric guitar maker Fender jumps in...

Electric guitar maker Fender jumps into online learning

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Fender Musical Instruments Corp, whose electric guitars have powered music from Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana, is getting into the software business with an app for guitar lessons. The Scottsdale, Arizona company is launching "Fender Play," an online system for learning guitar that Chief Executive Officer Andy Mooney, a veteran of Nike and Disney, hopes will cut down on the number of would-be guitarists who give up.

