Counter Intuitive Has Changed Themes for the Final Time. Here's the Scoop.

The O'Bay Your Thirst is built for summer, with lemon, bay leaf, strawberry, verjus blanc and gin. The Counter Intuitive crew has had their fun globetrotting, transporting the Old Town Scottsdale bar's decor and menu from a New Orleans estate sale to Picasso's Cuba, and from Chinatown speakeasies to the horse tracks of Prohibition-era Tijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.