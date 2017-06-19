Your Guide to Phoenix Bands at Vans W...

Your Guide to Phoenix Bands at Vans Warped Tour 2017

The 23rd annual touring music festival is scheduled to hit Phoenix on Thursday, June 22, and its roster includes five Phoenix-based bands: Tempe rapper Futuristic, punk band Playboy Manbaby, all-woman outfit Doll Skin, metalcore outfit Blessthefall, and French-born art rockers The Dukes. Though all these musicians call the Valley home, their backgrounds, style, and experiences with the Warped Tour widely vary.

