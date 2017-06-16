Young adult missionary devotes summer...

Young adult missionary devotes summer to running parish-based camps

Morgan Morano is spending her second summer traveling the Diocese of Phoenix as a Totus Tuus missionary who helps run faith-filled camps for kids and teenagers. After all, she had a proven track record that already crowned her a national champion before leaving high school.

