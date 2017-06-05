Woman's purse stolen during medical treatment in Scottsdale
An Iowa woman in Phoenix for the first time with her daughter for medical treatment was targeted by a purse thief at her treatment clinic last week. Woman's purse stolen during medical treatment in Scottsdale An Iowa woman in Phoenix for the first time with her daughter for medical treatment was targeted by a purse thief at her treatment clinic last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who lie in court
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16)
|Sun
|SILENT
|4
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Dre Dre
|3
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 3
|Educated
|5
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|FrancesBenson
|49
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC