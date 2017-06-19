Vikings say they encouraged Floyd to ...

Vikings say they encouraged Floyd to drink kombucha tea

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Minnesota Vikings officials say they encouraged Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to drink the kombucha tea he says was the reason he was flagged for drinking alcohol and violating terms of his house arrest. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren wrote a letter to Floyd's attorney, Robert Feinberg, stating that Floyd did not know that the tea contained alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weather 4 hr anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Nick meds 1
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sat kenjioc 13
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Sat Charles Harrison 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sat Loco 2,144
Ryan J Malone Sat Ohio 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,165
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,850 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC