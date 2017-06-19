Vikings say they encouraged Floyd to drink kombucha tea
Minnesota Vikings officials say they encouraged Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to drink the kombucha tea he says was the reason he was flagged for drinking alcohol and violating terms of his house arrest. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren wrote a letter to Floyd's attorney, Robert Feinberg, stating that Floyd did not know that the tea contained alcohol.
