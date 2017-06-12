Vikings player Floyd denies reports of flagged alcohol tests
Police say Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd has been flagged for failed alcohol tests that are part of his monitoring for house arrest in Minnesota. Police records obtained by the Star Tribune show that Floyd flagged his alcohol monitoring three times and missed another test.
