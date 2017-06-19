VIDEODr Clifford Goodman Discusses Ev...

VIDEODr Clifford Goodman Discusses Evidence-Based Drug Pricing as an...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The American Journal of Managed Care

Constraining the cost of prescription drugs is a politically popular idea, but the same objective might be accomplished through evidence-based decision support for setting appropriate drug prices, according to Clifford Goodman, PhD, moderator at the ACO Coalition spring live meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, and senior vice president and director at the Center for Comparative Effectiveness Research at the Lewin Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 4 hr NMar 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr chuckles 1,162
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 23 hr SEIS 2,142
heat Wed Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Tue OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Mon Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC