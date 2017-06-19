VIDEODr Clifford Goodman Discusses Evidence-Based Drug Pricing as an...
Constraining the cost of prescription drugs is a politically popular idea, but the same objective might be accomplished through evidence-based decision support for setting appropriate drug prices, according to Clifford Goodman, PhD, moderator at the ACO Coalition spring live meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, and senior vice president and director at the Center for Comparative Effectiveness Research at the Lewin Group.
