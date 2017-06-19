Valley sober living home violating or...

Valley sober living home violating ordinance?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 23 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 23 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... 2 hr OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 23 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC