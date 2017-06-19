Valley sober living home violating ordinance?
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 23 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 3:00AM MST expiring June 23 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|2 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|23 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC