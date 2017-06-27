Valley Metro Boards Chairs Elected fo...

Valley Metro Boards Chairs Elected for 2017-18

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Mass Transit

The Valley Metro RPTA and Valley Metro Rail Boards of Directors have elected new officers for the Fiscal Year 2017-18 term. Elected to serve beginning July 1, 2017 for Valley Metro RPTA: Chair - Scottsdale Vice Mayor Suzanne Klapp Vice Chair - Glendale Councilmember Lauren Tolmachoff Treasurer - Chandler Vice Mayor Kevin Hartke "A robust and thoughtfully planned regional transit system is a crucial component to a stronger future for everyone who calls the Valley home," said Klapp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 1 hr Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 1 hr Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... 1 hr Roger 1
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC