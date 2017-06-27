Valley Metro Boards Chairs Elected for 2017-18
The Valley Metro RPTA and Valley Metro Rail Boards of Directors have elected new officers for the Fiscal Year 2017-18 term. Elected to serve beginning July 1, 2017 for Valley Metro RPTA: Chair - Scottsdale Vice Mayor Suzanne Klapp Vice Chair - Glendale Councilmember Lauren Tolmachoff Treasurer - Chandler Vice Mayor Kevin Hartke "A robust and thoughtfully planned regional transit system is a crucial component to a stronger future for everyone who calls the Valley home," said Klapp.
