Valley couple steals $100K in alcohol...

Valley couple steals $100K in alcohol from Fry's

18 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A Buckeye couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 worth of alcohol from Fry's grocery stores in six Valley cities. Surprise police report that from December 2016 until their arrest on June 19, a couple from Buckeye stole liquor from Fry's Food Stores in six Valley cities.

Read more at ABC15.com.

