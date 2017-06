United States of America Gila River Indian Community San Carlos...

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff-Appellant/ Cross-Appellee, GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY; SAN CARLOS APACHE TRIBE OF ARIZONA, Intervenor-Plaintiffs-Appellants/Cross-Appellees, v. GILA VALLEY IRRIGATION DISTRICT; FRANKLIN IRRIGATION DISTRICT; FREEPORT MINERALS CORPORATION; LARRY W. BARNEY; VIRI VIVA LUNT REVOCABLE TRUST; TRP FAMILY TRUST; RONALD HOWARD; JANICE HOWARD; MYRNA CURTIS; JOE B. TATUM; JUDY L. TATUM; HARRINGTON RANCH AND FARM; S&R DALEY, LP; STEVE DALEY; ROSS AND FAWN BRYCE FAMILY TRUST; HOUSEHOLDER FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP; KENNETH CLARIDGE, Defendants-Appellees/ Cross-Appellants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.