Today in history: Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Today's Highlight in History: On June 3, 2016, Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight boxing champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74. On this date: In 1888, the poem "Casey at the Bat" by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|1 hr
|Educated
|5
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Thu
|bustawop
|6
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|Wed
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC