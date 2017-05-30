Today in history: Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Today's Highlight in History: On June 3, 2016, Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight boxing champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74. On this date: In 1888, the poem "Casey at the Bat" by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.