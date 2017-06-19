The Vig Filmore Sold for $2.3 Million, But They Aren't Going Anywhere For Now
According to their sales agent, Chris Hollenbeck, after opening their fourth branch at McDowell Mountain in North Scottsdale earlier this month, Vig owners Tucker Woodbury and Jim Riley sold their Filmore location on Fourth Avenue in Phoenix for $2.3 million. The Filmore location opened in 2013, six years after the opening of its original Arcadia location, and nearly three years after the ribbon-cutting of its second location in Central Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|37 min
|Dontworryboutit
|2,143
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|13 hr
|NMar
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,162
|heat
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Jun 19
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC