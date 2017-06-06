The Stand opens a new location in the old Amy's Baking Company
Called The Grande Stand, the new location will have all the favorite burgers, tacos and shakes along with more goodies. The Stand opens a new location in the old Amy's Baking Company Called The Grande Stand, the new location will have all the favorite burgers, tacos and shakes along with more goodies.
