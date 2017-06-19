The second annual Barrett-Jackson aut...

The second annual Barrett-Jackson auto auction comes to the Mohegan...

16 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

The second annual Barrett-Jackson auto auction comes to the Mohegan Sun June 21-24. The New England Concours d'Elegance auto show runs Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18.

