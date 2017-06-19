The Chronicle Captures 12 AHP AwardsLaura Lemon / Jun 20, 2017 -
The AHP Equine Media Conference and Awards named the winners June 15-17 in Scottsdale, Ariz. COTH.com was recognized for its online media coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
