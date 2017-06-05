The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This ...

The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Phoenix New Times

In addition to all the normal club nights and DJ gigs happening around Phoenix, a slew of big-name EDM artists and producers are due in town over the next several nights. That includes such folks as Laidback Luke, Kennedy Jones, Autograf, and Nora en Pure, all of whom will be behind the mixers at local venues this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) 6 hr PrairieHippy 51
original and novelty documents to travel 20 hr denisberry 1
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) Thu Jake 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 6 chuckles 1,159
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Jun 6 Dirt 5
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC