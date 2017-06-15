Summer fun at Chaparral Community Center and Pool
Scottsdale Parks and Recreation is excited to offer a variety activities this summer at Chaparral Pool and Community Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|7 hr
|A Proud Son
|1
|July 4th is evil
|8 hr
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|9 hr
|deutsch
|6
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|10 hr
|Jane
|19
|Europeans vs European Americans
|10 hr
|Irish Amerian
|5
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|18 hr
|Utican
|1
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Hetero Dude
|13
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC