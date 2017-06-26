Sr. Evelyn Boyle (1932-2017) served as pioneer of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd
Sr. Evelyn O'Boyle , spent much of her life as a Union of Sisters of th Presentation of the Blesesed Virgin Mary. A native of Galway, Ireland, Arizona Catholics will most remember her as a sister who wore an array of hats in her 57 years serving the Grand Canyon State .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|47 min
|HotnPhx
|1,166
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|3 hr
|Roger
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Nick meds
|1
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC