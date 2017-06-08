Single-family renting: Why rental home communities are on the rise around Phoenix
With the rise in properties in the single-family home rental market, house hunters can enjoy the privacy, space and perks of suburban living without the mortgage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Jake
|3
|Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|crimeblogger
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|Tue
|Dirt
|5
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC