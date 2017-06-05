Seriously Refined Sonoran Flavors at Weft & Warp in the Andaz Resort in Scottsdale
Judging by its somewhat lofty name, you might get the impression that Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen indulges in a fair amount of pretension. Maybe you picture a dining room plastered with Rothko lookalikes and a long-winded cocktail menu featuring drinks that are more complicated than they are delicious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|medication
|9 hr
|anthonybrandon
|1
|Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|crimeblogger
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|chuckles
|1,159
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|22 hr
|Dirt
|5
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC