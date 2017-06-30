Scottsdale Summer Concert Series opens July 28

Returning by popular demand, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' Live & Local Fridays summer concert series will open on July 28 with a performance by the Latin blues band Los Morenos in the Virginia G. Piper Theater, and with the experimental jazz quartet House of Stairs in Stage 2. The expanded Live & Local Fridays lineup will showcase 10 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.