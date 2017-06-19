Scottsdale PD: Suspects stole cash, credit cards from car inside garage

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing several items from a car in Scottsdale. The alleged burglary occurred May 27 at a home near 8000 E. Riviera Drive when the suspects stole multiple credit cards, cash, a driver's license, keys and a Samsung tablet from a vehicle inside an open garage, according to a news release from the Scottsdale Police Department.

