Scottsdale couple taking legal action after their bulldog drowns at pet resort
Scottsdale couple taking legal action after their bulldog drowns at pet resort Scottsdale couple takes legal action after their dog drowned at a pet resort Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tDMaat Matthew and DeAnna Spott are taking legal action after their bulldog, Matilda, drowned at Always Unleashed Pet Resort in Scottsdale. The couple says they warned staffers at the resort Matilda was unable to swim.
