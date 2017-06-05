Scottsdale Car Dealership to Pay $45,...

Scottsdale Car Dealership to Pay $45,000 To Settle Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

Two Scottsdale, Ariz., companies will pay $45,000 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced today. The EEOC charged that the companies violated federal law when they rescinded a job offer made to an individual after a pre-employment drug test revealed a prescription drug used to treat a disability.

