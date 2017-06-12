Scottsdale-area youngster to appear on 'Little Big Shots' finale Ten-year-old RJ Lopez will showcase his hoop-dancing talents and chat with Steve Harvey. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2skoavJ RJ Lopez of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community will appear on the season finale of "Little Big Shots."

