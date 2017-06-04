Real estate deals: Apartments move for $77M in Tempe, $50M in Scottsdale
Apartments continue to draw attention from investors and real estate groups. Utah-based Bridge Investment Group LLC bought the Onnix Apartments in Tempe for $77.05 million, according to Orion Investment Real Estate and Business & Real Estate Weekly of Arizona.
