PureFlix.com Names Stackis COO as Growth Continues

Contact: David Migdal, PureFlix.com , 201-602-2910 SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- PureFlix.com, the leading video streaming service for faith and family content, has named industry veteran Debbie Stackis as its first COO. In her new role, Stackis' primary responsibilities will include management of PureFlix.com's engineering and product teams, as well as the company's operations/customer service divisions.

