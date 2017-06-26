Public Art Created in Scottsdale and ...

Public Art Created in Scottsdale and Mesa Named Among the Best in America

A pair of public art projects created in Scottsdale and Mesa are among the country's best public artwork from 2016. The winning projects include Blooms by British artist Bruce Munro and Mesa Musical Shadows by Canadian design studio Daily tous les jours.

