PlanetOne CEO Schuman On The Value Of Recurring Revenue And Solution-Selling Versus Product-Pitching

PlanetOne Communications believes that its "boutique" approach to the master agent space is paying off. Today, cloud accounts for 50 percent of PlanetOne's revenue, and the company - which is doubling in size every three years -- attributes its success to its partners who are making the pivot to solution-selling, instead of product-pitching.

