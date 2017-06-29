pins4paws
Love to bowl and love animals? Lace up your shoes for our four legged friends! Foothills Animal Rescue is proud to present 7th Annual Pins for Paws, Saturday July 22 and Brunswick Via Linda Lanes in Scottsdale, 5:30 pm Check In, 6:00 to 8:00 fun & bowling.
