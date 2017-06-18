Phoenix seeking civic tech ideas for third Smart City Hack competition
Entrepreneurs, innovators and makers with tech ideas to solve local urban issues are asked to attend the city's third Smart City Hack Ideathon July 8 at Galvanize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Sat
|Pkillers
|1
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Wally
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Fri
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Fri
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Jun 16
|A Proud Son
|1
