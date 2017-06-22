Phoenix metro's ranking improves as fewer cars were stolen
The National Insurance Crime Bureau released their annual "Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report," and Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|chuckles
|1,164
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Dontworryboutit
|2,143
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|17 hr
|NMar
|1
|heat
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Jun 19
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC