PD: Woman takes $775K from mom's retirement fund
Police say a woman, who took control of her mother's $1 million retirement fund, stole about $775,000, gambling away $386,000 of it. Scottsdale Police report that on June 1 they arrested 62-year-old Dianne Beth Butler at her home in north Phoenix.
