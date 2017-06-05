PD: Men accused of burglaries in Scot...

PD: Men accused of burglaries in Scottsdale

Police are searching for two men in connection with multiple burglaries in north Scottsdale earlier this year. On March 3, police were alerted about multiple car and garage burglaries between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The suspects stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs and other items, a Scottsdale police spokesperson said.

