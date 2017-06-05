PD: Men accused of burglaries in Scottsdale
Police are searching for two men in connection with multiple burglaries in north Scottsdale earlier this year. On March 3, police were alerted about multiple car and garage burglaries between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The suspects stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs and other items, a Scottsdale police spokesperson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Jake
|3
|medication
|23 hr
|anthonybrandon
|1
|Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15)
|Wed
|crimeblogger
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Hollywood
|2,141
|Trying to find my mom.
|Tue
|Dirt
|5
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC