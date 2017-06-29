Paperboard Packaging Council Forms Di...

Paperboard Packaging Council Forms Digital Converting Community

The Paperboard Packaging Council has announced the formation of a digital converting community of interest. Bringing together both folding carton manufacturers and industry technology suppliers, the community will help PPC members explore new digital technologies and understand the growing trend toward low-volume orders.

