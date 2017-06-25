Metro Phoenix renters need to earn $12 an hour to afford a decent place to live
Metro Phoenix's rapidly rising rents are putting the squeeze on many, even with the state's higher minimum wage.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|15 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Sun
|1
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
