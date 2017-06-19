Men honored for saving man's life in Scottsdale
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:01PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|23 hr
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Jun 16
|A Proud Son
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC