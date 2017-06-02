Mayo Clinic's new medical school in S...

Mayo Clinic's new medical school in Scottsdale may ease statewide doctor shortage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Mayo Clinic's new medical school in Scottsdale may ease statewide doctor shortage Officials hope the new Mayo Clinic medical school in Scottsdale will help ease the state's shortage of doctors. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rNDK2J Dr. Amit Shah smiles as he demonstrates the new technology at the Mayo Clinic's new medical school campus in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) 7 hr FrancesBenson 49
July 4th is evil 16 hr June 19th 4
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Thu bustawop 6
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) Wed John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Katrina 193,149
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,157
Anyone looking for a hook for blues May 29 Mariea888h at gmail 4
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 01 at 10:34AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC