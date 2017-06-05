Man rescued from SUV after crashing i...

Man rescued from SUV after crashing into a pool

17 hrs ago

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Crews with the Scottsdale fire and police departments rescued a man after he crashed his SUV into a pool on Monday evening. It happened in the area of 110th Street and Cholla Street , which is just north of East Via Linda.

Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

