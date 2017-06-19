M&A Firm Corporate Development Associ...

M&A Firm Corporate Development Associates Welcomes Industry Veteran Roger Buck

Corporate Development Associates , a leading printing industry M&A firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has announced the addition of business forms industry veteran Roger Buck to its deal-making team as an associate. Buck has worked for many of the leading companies in the business forms industry, including Flesh Co, Ward/Kraft Inc., Perfection Forms Corp. and Continuous Forms & Checks Inc. Buck began his career in the printing industry with Ace Forms in 1971.

