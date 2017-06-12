Lost Jackson Pollock painting found i...

Lost Jackson Pollock painting found in a garage could be worth $15 million

18 hrs ago

It has every element of a good mystery: a socialite who spent her days mingling with New York's best and brightest, a lost painting found years later in an unexpected place, and -- perhaps most notably -- a potential $15 million price tag. So when a rare Jackson Pollock painting was found in an Arizona garage, figuring out its origins wasn't just about analyzing brush strokes.

