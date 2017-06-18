Laudato Si'' two years later: Parishe...

Laudato Si'' two years later: Parishes throughout diocese continue to ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Catholic Sun Phoenix

In the release, Bishop Oscar CantAo of Los Cruces said the USCCB, "along with Pope Francis and the entire Catholic Church, has consistently upheld the Paris agreement as an important international mechanism to promote environmental stewardship and encourage climate change mitigation." Bishop CantAo, who is the chairman of the USCCB Committee on Justice and Peace , called the president's decision "deeply troubling."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 22 min Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Jun 17 Wally 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Jun 16 Lissette 7
List PHX police that are bullies with a badge? Jun 16 Citizen 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 19 at 9:54AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC