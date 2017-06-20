Jackson Pollock painting won't be auctioned in Scottsdale
Josh Levine announces that a Jackson Pollock painting will not be sold June 20, 2017, minutes before it was scheduled to go on the auction block at J. Levine Auction and Appraisal LLC, 10345 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Mark Henle/azcentral.com Jackson Pollock painting won't be auctioned in Scottsdale Josh Levine announces that a Jackson Pollock painting will not be sold June 20, 2017, minutes before it was scheduled to go on the auction block at J. Levine Auction and Appraisal LLC, 10345 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
