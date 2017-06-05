J. Levine to auction rare, lost Jackson Pollock painting on June 20
PanARMENIAN.Net - A rare, lost Jackson Pollock painting is going up for auction on Tuesday, June 20 at J. Levine Auction & Appraisal after the Scottsdale-based auction house spent nearly 18 months and tens of thousands of dollars researching and authenticating the forensics and ownership history. Online bidding is available now, with live bidding slated to begin at 11 a.m. PT on June 20. A private preview is available upon request.
