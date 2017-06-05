Israeli box office hit debuts in Scot...

Israeli box office hit debuts in Scottsdale

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jewish News of Greater Phoenix

"The Women's Balcony" was the No. 1 box office hit in Israel and will soon arrive in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
medication 3 hr anthonybrandon 1
Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15) 7 hr crimeblogger 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr chuckles 1,159
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 15 hr Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. 16 hr Dirt 5
People who lie in court Mon AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Mon AmerPie Gorilla 10
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC