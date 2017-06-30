How to Celebrate Independence Day Outside of Jail
The great American getaway is well underway, as are police efforts to prevent drunken drivers from celebrating the nation's independence with a bang of the wrong sort. Statistics from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety show DUI arrests climbed last year over the Independence Day holiday, after falling sharply the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|14 hr
|Ash
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Fri
|powder
|9
|Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with.
|Thu
|Ash
|1
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|Thu
|Ash
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Thu
|The Truth
|16
|The corruption continues...
|Thu
|crimeblogger
|3
|Public School Problems?
|Thu
|HSTruman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC