Heather Morris, Bronson Pinchot, and Kaitlin Hopkins to Headline SMTC's ANNIE

Bronson Pinchot, Kaitlin Hopkins and Heather Morris Are Coming to Arizona! TV, Film and Broadway star Bronson Pinchot ; Broadway star and Drama Desk Award nominee Kaitlin Hopkins , and TV's popular "GLEE" star Heather Morris will headline Scottsdale Musical Theater Company's limited one week engagement of the classic musical Annie, January 4 - 7, 2018 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Pinchot will portray Daddy Warbucks opposite Hopkins's Miss Hannigan and Morris will play Lily St. Regis.

