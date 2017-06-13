Heather Morris, Bronson Pinchot, and ...

Heather Morris, Bronson Pinchot, and Kaitlin Hopkins to Headline SMTC's ANNIE

19 hrs ago

Bronson Pinchot, Kaitlin Hopkins and Heather Morris Are Coming to Arizona! TV, Film and Broadway star Bronson Pinchot ; Broadway star and Drama Desk Award nominee Kaitlin Hopkins , and TV's popular "GLEE" star Heather Morris will headline Scottsdale Musical Theater Company's limited one week engagement of the classic musical Annie, January 4 - 7, 2018 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Pinchot will portray Daddy Warbucks opposite Hopkins's Miss Hannigan and Morris will play Lily St. Regis.

